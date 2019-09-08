Gov. Yahaya Bello: Why Kogi people will re-elect me

Governor Bello of Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says his administration has successfully tackled the challenge of insecurity resulting in the restoration of night life across the state.

Bello, who made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja, said the All Progressives Congress led government in Kogi had transformed Kogi to second safest state in the country.

The governor revealed that various bodies including the Nigeria Bureau of statistics had since confirmed his position, saying the people of the state as well as travelers enjoyed improved security situation.

He said: “Lastly, if you look at Kogi state in the past, if you are a traveler you will hold your breath.

“The inhabitants as early as 6:30 a.m. they will only manage to pray their morning prayer and in the evening they will manage to pray their evening prayer and go to bed.

“But today, even along the streets of Kogi you will see people jogging, exercise, night life is back as a result of improved security situation in the state today.

“Kogi State is the second safest state in Nigeria today, I didn’t say it. We have various bodies that rate the performance of various government and administration, Nigeria Bureau of statistics and the rest of them, they said it.’’

Bello, therefore, expressed optimism that this single achievement would greatly assist the ruling party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He said citizens of the state had seen his performance against the performance of previous administrations of the PDP, saying that in less than three and half years his administration had recorded `wonderful performances’.

“In fact, starting with even the issue of salaries, it’s just that all along, I have chosen not to speak about the issue of salary because it is a problem I inherited.

“And in any case governance is continuum, you inherit both assets and liabilities.

“When you inherit assets, you make use of it, when you inherit liabilities or trouble you try to solve it, you don’t complain about it. So I refused to make comment about the issue of salaries.

“So if you look at it, we have performed so wonderfully that the people of Kogi state are eager that Nov. 16 should come and let them speak with their votes and I know they will speak very well and re-elect me, the APC and we shall become victorious,’’ he added.

On PDP’s allegation that he attempted to scuttle their party primaries in the state, the governor described the PDP as a party suffering from cancer but treating malaria.

He alleged that the activities of the party had always been marred or characterised with violence, guns, maiming of each other and all kinds of attacks.

According to him, the outcome of the party’s last primaries they conducted shouldn’t take anyone by surprise.

“We have a larger number of delegates in Kogi state. We started our exercise early enough and finished early enough in peace. I am not a member of PDP, I wouldn’t go in there and conduct it for them.

“So, it is their character, it is their stock in trade and that is what they are known for and so they should rather look inward rather than pointing accusing fingers outside.

“You see, when you have a cancer and you don’t treat it but rather you are treating malaria, you will never get rid of cancer.

“So, that is the problem the PDP has, they have cancer and should treat the cancer and shouldn’t look outside,’’ Bello said.