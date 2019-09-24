Group hails FG for siting projects in Daura

Group hails FG for siting projects in Daura

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:32 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

The coalition of 42 political associations in Daura emirate has commended the Federal government for siting projects that would accelerate rapid socio-economic development of the area.

Alhaji Ali Rabe, the Chairman of the group, made the commendation in Daura in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Tuesday.

He cited Air Force Rapid Response, Referral Hospital, ongoing construction of School for People with Special Needs, inauguration of a Federal University of Transport and Federal Polytechnic, in Daura emirate as some of such projects.

Rabe said benefitting communities were extremely grateful with the projects, promising that they would extend maximum cooperation toward successful and timely completion of the projects.

He assured that the people of the area would   make maximum utilisation of the facilities when completed, especially,by enrolling their children into the schools and patronise  the newly established air force  medical facility.

The chairman also lauded the Federal government for the anchor borrower agricultural scheme which resulted in mass production of rice in the area.

He said, “Our people, especially farmers, are extremely doing very well courtesy of the borrower scheme. “

He, however, appealed to the Federal government to hasten completion of the multipurpose sabke dam located in Maiadu’a Local Government Area.

“We are grateful that the water supply section of the dam was fully completed what remains was the irrigation section of the project. “

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Federal government recently inaugurated Federal University of Transport and a Federal Polytechnic in Daura to promote education in the area.

Daura emirate comprises: Daura, Maiadua, Baure, Sandamu and Zango Local Government Areas

