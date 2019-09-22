Group wins `Felabration Afrobics’ Dance Competition

Art Castle Dance Group from Bariga in Lagos |State, late on Saturday, won the 2019 `Felabration Afrobics’ Dance Competition held at the New Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winner of the Season 3 edition of the competition went away with a cash prize of N250, 000.

The ‘Kings and Queens’ group that came second received N150, 000 while Ennovate Dance House got a cash prize of N75, 000.

The 2019 edition of the competition with the theme “From Lagos with Love” featured 17 contestants.

It was a prelude to the real `Felabration’ events scheduled to hold from Oct.14 to Oct.19 at the New Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja, the Freedom Park in Lagos and other venues.

`Felabration’ was founded by Fela Anikulapo’s daughter, Yeni Kuti, as an annual festival to honour and celebrate the ideals that Fela lived for.

A correspondent that covered the event observed that some of the highlights of the show included the talent shows that interpreted Fela Anikulapo’s songs by the contestants.

The final task which produced the winners was the dance skill that showed of Fela’s ‘Eko-ile’ song.

Speaking with NAN, the Art Castle Dance group coach, Kingsley Okoro, said he was delighted to have participated in the competition.

Okoro commended the organisers for giving the youth an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“I brought these kids from Bariga, and you know people usually say no good comes from Bariga.

“But look at these kids today, I see them going places.

“I usually watch activities of the New Afrikan Shrine on the television and I want to thank the organisers for giving me an opportunity to bring these children here to showcase their dance talents.” he said.

One of the judges, Mr Jahman Anikulapo, a veteran journalist also suggested that subsequent Afrobics Dance Competition should feature dancers in various categories for kids, groups and solo dancers.

According to him, this will improve the credibility of the competition which is aimed at showcasing African dancers’ talents in communicating with dance.

He said that the activities lined up for the 2019 `Felabration’ were aimed at empowering youths through art, dance, music and intellectual discourse.

The main event which already had no fewer than 400 artistes showing interests to perform, would feature symposium, music concerts, `Afrobics’ Dance Competition, and debates by secondary school students.

The competition at the New Afrikan Shrine scheduled for Sept. 28, will have Artwork Competition, themed ‘Teacher, Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ at the Kalakuta Museum.

The debate by secondary schools students would hold at the Freedom Park, Lagos on Oct. 9.

Its topic will be “No Person Above 70 Should Be Allowed To Contest Political Office.’’

A symposium will hold on Oct.14 at Ikeja, and would have ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ as its theme.