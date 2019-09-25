Gunmen kill, wound travellers on Lokoja- Abuja Highway

Suspected Kidnappers on Tuesdays laid seige to Abuja bound vehicles, killing all occupants of a Sharon car coming from Port Harcourt.

All occupants of another Toyota Camry car coming from Ibadan to Abuja who tried to escape after running into the kidnapping scene sustained various degrees of injuries.

One of the lucky escapees who narrated his ordeals told our correspondent that the incidental occurred at about 5.58 pm.

The victim who does not want his name in print said he, together with four other occupants of the Toyota Camry were coming from Ibadan and headed to Abuja when suddenly they cited some young men about 2 kilometers ahead in military camouflage with black mask on stopping vehicles.

According to him,some of the occupants of those vehicles stopped have already been marched into the bush.

He said that a Sharon car coming from Port Harcourt on sighting them tried to escape but got shot at which deflated it’s trys while the car summersaulted killing all it’s occupants.

“It is at this point we noticed that they may be kidnappers,our driver then engaged the reverse gear and they started firing at our car”

According to him, “the driver was hit on the shoulder with bullets coming out at the other side and hit the man at the back seat on the head.”

The lucky escapees said that they drove straight to the Gegu police station who visited the scene and arranged for their been taken to Koton-Karfe general hospital from where they were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

He said that the driver have been referred to National Hospital, Abuja while the occupants of the at the back seat who sustained bullet wound to the head have been referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan to have the bullets lodged in his head removed.

According to Police Extract diary obtained by our correspondent the incident was reported Wednesday by the victim ( name withheld)

They were travelling from Ibadan in a Toyota Camry car when they ran into kidnappers operating at a spot in Gegu-Beki.

The state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Busari who confirmed the incident said that he got a report that a car stopped by kidnappers dressed in camouflage was shot at which made it to summersaulted killing all occupants including an Assistant Superintendent of Police from Edo state.

He said investigation had been opened into the incident.