House help arrested for allegedly sodomising 10 minors

House help arrested for allegedly sodomising 10 minors

Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:08 pm


NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 21-year-old house help, Usman Abubakar for allegedly sodomising 10 minors in Sokoto.

The Sokoto Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Hassan Tahir, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, said all the minors were children of the suspect’s master.

According to Tahir, the suspect had confessed to sodomizing the 10 children.

He said the offence occurred at Rungumi area in Sokoto South Local Government of Sokoto state.

According to him, Abubakar was a student of an Almajiri school before his engagement as house help about 10 years ago.

He said that the suspect who is from Kebbi would soon be arraign before the Court.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect, Abubakar said that he was introduced into homosexuality at the age of five by one Malam Muntari of the same area.

“I used to go to his house to beg for food and he used that opportunity to sexually exploit me,” he said

Abubakar, who was remorseful, however, begged for mercy, saying he would continue to beg for God’s forgiveness.

He promised never to go back to the abominable act, saying ” I will just look for money to get married and have my own family.”

Meanwhile, another suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi of Wamakko Local Government Area has been arrested by NAPTIP officials in relation to alleged housing of a 16-year-old girl for prostitution.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Military accuses NGO of sabotaging counter insurgency operations
    20 mins ago

    Acting Head of Service assumes duty
    26 mins ago

    Minority Leadership crisis: Disagreement as PDP BoT considers committee report
    38 mins ago

    Just in: Police confirm arrest of notorious P/Harcourt serial killer
    38 mins ago

    Catholic bishops condemn xenophobic attacks
    53 mins ago

    10 facts you should know about Dr. Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, Acting Head of Service
    56 mins ago

    CTG: CBN to engage 300,000 farmers to produce 450,000 metric tons of cotton
    60 mins ago

    CBN spends N146bn to support 849,480 rice farmers – Emefiele