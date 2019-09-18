Houthis used drones with 4 warheads to attack Saudi Aramco facilities – Spokesman

The Houthi rebels used drones with four warheads which attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia from three different positions, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Serai told local media on Wednesday.

Speaking live on Al-Masira TV Channel, Serai demonstrated the photographs taken on the territory of the attacked facilities before and after the incident. He added that the pictures were obtained by the Houthi intelligence.

“The drones, which were used for the attack, were Qasef and Sammad-3. They are capable of covering a distance of 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles). They … carried four warheads and were launched from three different positions,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Defense Ministry’s spokesman Col. Turki al Maliki said an Iranian-made Delta Wing drone was deployed to attack the Saudi Aramco facilities.

Meanwhile, Iran has repeatedly refuted the allegations of Iran’s complicity in attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Houthis’ attack on Saudi oil facilities is nothing but a warning against the movement’s “enemies” who started a war in Yemen. (Sputnik/NAN)