How 2 DSS operatives died in road crash – Official

Saturday, September 28, 2019 8:41 am


DSS Operatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday evening lost two of its personnel in a fatal car accident at Gidan Busa Katari, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Peter Afunaya, spokesperson for the Service said in a statement that the team was heading to one of the States in the North-West zone for an operation when the Hilux vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted.

According to him, while two operatives died in the accident, another was injured.

He added that the injured operative is presently receiving required attention in a medical facility.

“This clarification has become necessary in order to debunk fake news making the round that the gallant officers were attacked by bandits.

“The public is enjoined to disregard any contrary information,” Afunaya concluded

 

