How I received news of my victory at tribunal – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said heavy schedule of the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday held his attention for many hours, keeping him from following the court ruling that validated his victory at the polls.

The President, who received All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders and Progressives Governors’ Forum, at the State House, said he was happy with the outcome of the judgement, urging the governors to join hands in strengthening the party for the future.

“By some coincidence, this judgement came on the same day we had the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council that lasted for seven hours. I was very busy on that day.

“And our focus was on the budget for 2020. So while you were there at the court for nine hours of judgement, we were here for seven hours,’’ he said.

President Buhari said the victory at the tribunal was collective as it affects all the party members, governors and Nigerians, pointing out that a contrary judgement would also have affected all members of the party.

The President told APC party leaders and governors that there was a need to invest more into positioning the party for the future.

“We really need to institutionalize the party so that when we leave, the party will continue to lead,’’ he said.

The President said he joined the military “immediately’’ after secondary school and the reality of discipline carried through his years of serving the country, including fighting in the war front.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the judgement was “eloquently and analytically” delivered to clear all doubts on the veracity of the President’s school credentials, assuring him of the party’s loyalty and support.

“We never had any doubt. We were convinced of our victory,’’ he said. “It is of particular interest that the only asset that the President has invested and continues to invest is his integrity. And we saw some people trying to throw mud at that integrity. On personal integrity, the opposition party does not have in their rank any man or woman who has your integrity.’’

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State, congratulated President Buhari on the victory at the tribunal, noting that his dedication to duty and serving the country kept him at FEC meeting at the crucial moment.

Describing the judgement as clinical, with surgical precision in dealing with all the issues raised, Governor Bagudu assured the President of the support of all APC governors, and other governors that had benefited from his leadership.