Huge fire as Agip pipeline explodes in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Fire is still raging from an oil pipeline said to be owned by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company at Ubeta Community in Ahoada West local government area of Rivers state which burst into flame yesterday morning.

There is now anxiety among members of the community as the fire has continue to destroy everything within its immediate environment while the thick smoke from the inferno is polluting the environment.

It was also learnt that some members of the community who have farm in the area have not been able to go to their farms.

Leaders and community residents are now calling on the Nigeria Agip Oil company and other emergency interventionist agencies to stop the destruction of their farms and environment by swiftly putting out the raging inferno.

At time of filing this report, it was learnt that the Hon. Hope Ikiriko, the Chairman Ahoada-West and some top council officers have visited the scene of the fire incident.

He called on the Federal government agencies, Agip management, NNPC and other stakeholders to come to come to the aid of the council to put out the raging inferno.

It was not known if the explosion was caused by the oil thieves who regularly vandalize pipelines to scoop petroleum products across the Niger Delta.

It will be recalled the similar explosion occured at the Konkon community in Oyigbo local government area of the killing over 50 persons some weeks ago.