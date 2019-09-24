ICAO Elections: Sirika canvasses support for Nigeria, African member states

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has urged delegates at the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) to re-elect Nigeria as Part ll member of the organization’s Council in recognition of the country’s active participation in all areas of its strategic objectives. This is contained in a press release signed by James Odaudu, Information Director at the Aviation Ministry.

The Minister who gave the charge while speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Nigerian Mission to ICAO for a cross section of participants at the ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF) in Montreal, Canada, said Nigeria deserves the honour, having contributed various categories of experts to the organization and hosted several events, notably the Third ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF/ 3) in Abuja in 2017.

According to Senator Hadi Sirika, Nigeria has been a member of the Council since 1962 and holds its membership of ICAO very dear, and therefore cherishes the opportunity to continue to work with other member nations in advancing the work of the Organization for greater efficiency and effectiveness in line with its strategic objectives.

Sirika who noted that delegates have never failed to elect Nigeria since 1962, a support it does not take for granted, also canvassed support for the election and re-election of all African member-states whose candidature have been endorsed by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), to the ICAO Council.

On the way forward for the industry, the Minister said the future of Aviation is closely tied to innovation which is key to addressing the technological, operational and environmental challenges confronting it.

He further advocated that successes in technological advancement should be complimented with the modernisation of global regulatory frameworks through the liberalization of market access and convergence of regulatory approaches.

The 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) which is holding at the Organization’s headquarters in Montreal, is expected to elect members of its Council to run its affairs for the next three years.