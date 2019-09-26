ICPC recovers 3 ambulances, 500KVA transformer from Sen. Kashamu

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission, ICPC said it has recovered three ambulances and a 500KVA transformer which are constituency project items, from a former Ogun lawmaker, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

ICPC, through a series of tweets on its twitter page late Thursday, said the items, which were part of 2016 Constituency Projects meant to be distributed in Ogun East Senatorial District, were discovered at the Senator’s Constituency Project Office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

ICPC further noted that the three ambulances which were procured at the cost of N6m each, were meant to be supplied to Obada Healthcare Centre, Oke Sopin in Ijebu North Local Government Area; Community Health Centre Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area; and Community Health Centre, Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area respectively.

According to the Commission, the transformer is the last of an initial eleven meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial District procured at the cost of N3.6m each.

ICPC said it received intelligence about the items from a concerned citizen who became aware of the Commission’s Constituency Project Tracking Group initiative which has so far covered 12 states of the federation.

The Commission added that the recovered items were seized.

According to ICPC, while the vehicles were moved to a Police Station, the 500KVA transformer was marked with the Commission’s seizure seal and in the interim, kept in the custody of the Manager of the Senator’s office.