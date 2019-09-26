Imo: Governor Ihedioha Repositioning Sports…

Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:36 pm


Heartland of Owerri’s van

By Steve Osuji

Sports is perhaps the best way to meaningfully engage the youths,  create jobs and even earn foreign exchange. This is why Governor Emeka Ihedioha is poised to wring a phenomenal change in Imo sports in the next few months.

Consider the trajectory…

For reason  of dilapidation of its Dan Anyiam stadium, HEARTLAND FC was banished to Okigwe Township Stadium. Just like every other sphere, former Governor Okorocha left Imo sports comatose and the state fell out of reckoning in every national sporting activity.

Emeka Ihedioha

All of this is changing now.
See Gov. Ihedioha’s checklist in just three months:

* Dan Anyiam and Grasshoppers’ stadia are being fixed along with training pitch, running  tracks,  chairs, main pitch regrassing and floodlights. It’s  like building a FIFA standard sports complex.

* 27 mini stadia are being constructed simultaneously in Imo’s 27 LGAs. Imagine the  number  of youths that will be moved by the presence  of facilities to take to sports and games.

* HEARTLAND FC, the pride of Imo, reduced to bottom-leaguers by Rochas is bouncing back big time. In the picture below is a brand new coaster bus; a top coach, Ilechukwu (former MFM) has been hired, Goalkeeper Ik..Ezenwa has been signed.

* Imo State Sports Commission has been set up by a law passed in state assembly. This is significant.

* Mr Fan Ndubuoke, respected sports journalist and administrator is at the helm as Director-General.

Imo State was among the best in athletics, boxing,  handball, football, etc

Imo sport glory days are here again…

