In picture: African Brotherhood….Akinwunmi Adesina and King Mswati III of Eswatini (Swaziland)

Friday, September 6, 2019 10:56 pm


Akinwunmi Adesina, King Mswati III of Eswatini (Swaziland). Photo credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo

The image of Akinwumi Adesina, African Development Bank (AfDB) boss in everyone’s mind is that of a suit and bow tie wearing boardroom guru. 

However, that trademark changed when he was honoured on Friday, 6 September, 2019 in Eswatini (Swaziland) by  King Mswati III. 

On Twitter, he narrated what happened, saying the king permitted him to put on that country’s traditional gear-like the king himself!

In Adesina’s words: “King Mswati III of Eswatini gave me the greatest honour ever: to be dressed like the King and jointly march during the traditional royal Reed dance event. Thank you, Your Majesty,” he tweeted.

“Proudly African 👍🏼. Confident in Africa’s future”

