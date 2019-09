The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi, today posted their 30th wedding anniversary (and the way they look now) photographs. The Ekiti First Lady wrote on her FB page: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love’ 1 Corinthians 13:13.

Happy 30th Wedding Anniversary darling! We thank God for our wonderful journey together.

#30thWeddingAnniversary

#JKFandBAF

#LoveStory”