In pictures: Buhari returns from Japan

Sunday, September 1, 2019 3:18 am


Buhari disembarking from the plane

Buhari acknowledging cheers

Buhari shakes hands with IGP Adamu

Buhari greeted by his top aides

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Abuja after participating at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 31st Aug 2019

