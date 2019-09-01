In pictures: Buhari returns from Japan

Sunday, September 1, 2019 3:18 am
Buhari disembarking from the plane
Buhari acknowledging cheers
Buhari shakes hands with IGP Adamu
Buhari greeted by his top aides
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Abuja after participating at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 31st Aug 2019
