In pictures: Release of Kidnapped Samson Siasia’s Mother

Sunday, September 29, 2019 1:25 pm


Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia

Kidnapped mother of Nigeria’s ex-international and former National football team coach, Samson Siasia, regained freedom Saturday night, says family members and the police.

Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia’s release, according to newsmakerslive.org was confirmed by police authorities in Bayelsa, and a family member, Eworikumo Siasia.

Eworikumo Siasia said that the 80-year-old woman was back with family members at their Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Bayelsa police spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said the police command would issue an official statement later.

Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia. Photo credit: Jefferson Uwoghiren

