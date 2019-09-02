In spite injury, Serena advances to U.S Open quarter-finals

Monday, September 2, 2019 8:26 am


Serena Williams

Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle.

Williams however recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

She fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

The 37-year-old American eighth seed got treatment on her ankle during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off 28-year-old Croatian Martic and reach the last eight, where she will face Wang Qiang of China for the first time. (Reuters/NAN)

