Independence anniversary: Obajana monarch gets peace award

Sunday, September 29, 2019 1:18 pm


Oba Isenibi, the Bajana of Obajana

As part of activities marking the 59th independence of Nigeria, a Non Governmental Organization, NGO African Child Development Centre has honoured the Paramount Ruler of Obajana Community, Oba, (Dr.) Idowu Isenibi JP, Bajana the 3rd with a peace award.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony, the national focal officer of the NGO, Ojeabulu Justice said the award is in recognition of the monarch’s outstanding contributions to the promotion and sustenance of peace, love and unity among the various tribes in Obajana community.

It will be recalled that Obajana is the community hosting Dangote cement factory in Kogi state, which is reputed to be the largest cement factory in Africa, where people of various ethnic tribes and religions works. The residents and visitors who trooped to the palace to witness the event, thanked the NGO for honouring their king describing the Royal father as a man of peace, love, tolerance and unity. Responding, the Oba thanked the NGO, the community leaders and everyone who came to rejoice with him, he said the Ambassador of Peace Award bestowed on him was very unique. He prayed for the continue peace in Nigeria and especially the upcoming governorship election in Kogi state.

