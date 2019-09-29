INEC Taraba REC, Baba Yusuf, dies

Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:45 pm


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.

A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.

Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.

She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.

“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”

She prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

