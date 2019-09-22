Insurgency: Army intensifies campaign in Lake Chad

The Nigerian Army has embarked on communities sensitisations in northern Borno and Lake Chad basin, to rout out Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in the area.

Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Isa disclosed that sensitisation activities were in progress at Gajiram, Magumeri, Gubio, Kukawa, Gudumbali and adjoining villages of Borno.

“So far, over 20,000 copies of psychological operations and sensitization leaflets have been forwarded to the Headquarters of the Theatre Command for coordination with the Air Task Force (ATF), to air-drop the leaflets on selected locations.

“The air dropping of the leaflets, if conducted alongside ongoing air and artillery interdiction, would exert additional pressure on Boko Haram/ISWAP bandits and crouching terrorists’ leaders,“ Isa said.

He disclosed that normalcy had returned to Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area, sequel to the successful and peaceful Juma’at prayer last Friday as well as the robust deployment of troops in the area.

He noted that the general security situation was calm as residents were going about their routine businesses.

The army spokesman revealed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men had returned to resume operation at the Police Division in the town.

“On Thursday; 100 hunters and members of the vigilante have also returned to the town from Maiduguri.

“The returnees including hunters, vigilantes and policemen were received by Brig.-Gen. JAL Jimoh, the Commander, Artillery Brigade, who represented the Commander Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu.

“The security situation and general atmosphere in Gajiram town is relatively calm and peaceful.

“Troops morale in Gajiram Response Area is high with long range patrols conducted in line with the “Super Camp” concept of the counter terrorism operations,” he added.

The officer noted that the hunters had vowed never to leave Gajiram again, even as they reaffirmed their support to troops and promised to collaborate with the military.

They promised to provide vital and timely information to aid patrols and other operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP criminals in the area.

Isa said the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, sought for support from Nigerians in the collective struggle to crush the insurgency.