Internet Fraud: EFCC nabs 4 suspects in Abuja

In its unrelenting war against internet fraud, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC from the Cyber Crime Section of the Abuja Zonal Office on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 raided the residence of suspected Internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys and arrested four suspects at Plot 1202 News Engineering Estate, Dawaki, Abuja.

The raid followed intelligence gathering and covert surveillance.

The arrested suspects are: Osasu Fred Akioyamem, Ehis Ehizoghie Egheomwan, Chukwuemeka Chanimuya and Oris Karim

Items recovered from them includd mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes Benz C350. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed