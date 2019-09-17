Iran’s supreme leader says no negotiations ‘on any level’ with U.S.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:38 am


Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo from Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that “no negotiation on any level will happen between officials of the Islamic Republic and the U.S.,’’ unless the U.S, “repents”.

“If the U.S. takes back its words and repents and returns to the nuclear deal, which they have violated, they can take part in the meetings of signatories to this agreement with Iran.

“Otherwise, no negotiation on any level will happen between officials of the Islamic Republic and the U.S., neither in New York nor anywhere else,’’ Khamenei said on state television.

His remarks referred to speculation over a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which begins this week.

Trump on Monday did not rule out a meeting, saying that he had “no meeting scheduled’’ with the Iranian president but “I know they want to meet’’.

The remarks by Khamenei come after Trump said he believes Iran is likely behind the attacks on key Saudi oil refineries at the weekend that sent oil prices soaring. (dpa/NAN)

