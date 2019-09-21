Islamic State claims deadly bus bombing in Iraq

Islamic State claims deadly bus bombing in Iraq

Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:45 pm


Fighters of Islamic-State:

The radical Sunni Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the bombing of a passenger bus that killed at least 11 people in Iraq’s mostly Shiite province of Karbala the day before.

The explosion was caused by a bomb planted inside the bus, according to the Iraqi Interior Ministry.
Islamic State said through its mouthpiece, Amaq news agency, that 17 Shiites had been killed or injured in the attack.

The militant group regards Shiites as heretics.

In Dec. 2017, Iraq declared that its territory had been liberated from Islamic State after a U.S.-backed military campaign lasting more than three years.

However, Islamic State operatives have since carried out attacks against security forces and civilians in different parts of Iraq. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Man, 75, in Police net over alleged rape of 5-year-old- girl
    24 mins ago

    Buhari greets President Xi Jinping on 70th Anniversary of Republic of China
    Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble 38 mins ago

    Bernardo Silva gets hat-trick as Manchester City whip Watford 8-0
    45 mins ago

    Tunisia’s ousted dictator Ben Ali, buried in Saudi Arabia
    55 mins ago

    Dialogue: Niger Govt. releases 13 bandits
    60 mins ago

    Nigerian Union in S/Africa lauds Air Peace boss for benevolence
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal affirms election Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa
    1 hour ago

    World Peace Day: Plateau Irigwe, Fulani leaders meet for first time in 6 years