Iwobi scores in first league start for Everton at home against Wolves

Super Eagles’ midfielder Alex Iwobi on Sunday scored in his first English Premier League (EPL) start for Everton in a Match day four fixture at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brazil forward, Richarlison Andrade, scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a 3-2 win over the visitors in an electrifying EPL encounter at Goodison Park.

Wolves gifted the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

Everton were equally generous four minutes later as Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus

Coleman stopped it in front of the goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, rising to send Gylfi Sigursson’s header flying past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half.

This was until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points for the home side in the 80th minute, out-jumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Boly was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Richarlison as Everton hung on to win, and Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santos expressed his disappointment with his rearguard.

“We should defend better and we must do that. We played on Thursday night which was high on emotions, we recovered and settled down but coming to Goodison Park is always tough.

“The Premier League has high standards,” he told Sky Sports.

With Everton moving up into sixth place in the table ahead of the North London derby between Arsenal and

Tottenham later on Sunday, Everton boss Marco Silva praised his side’s resilience.

“It was a good competitive match and we deserved the three points.

“We started well and I didn’t like the way we conceded, but we always showed a fantastic reaction,” he said. (Reuters/NAN)