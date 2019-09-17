Just in: Buhari dissolves presidential investigation panel

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:49 pm


Obono-Obla: chairman of the dissolved panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.

 

  • Charles Folarin Oguntola says:
    September 17, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Let us wait and see, maybe the Panel has step on some toes of highly placed people in the present Government. The Vice President should just be himself and wait for the outcome of the drama.

