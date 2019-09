The Presidential Election Petition Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP asking for nullication of the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgement ruled that Atiku and PDP failed to prove any of the grounds they pleaded for the nullification of the victory of Buhari

Details later