Just in: El-Rufai enrolls son in public school in Kaduna ( +photos)

Monday, September 23, 2019 10:23 am


Govenor El-Rufai and son, Abubakar Al-Siddique during his enrollment as pupil of Capital Primary School, Kaduna on Monday

Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Monday enrolled his six year old son, Abubakar Al-Siddique, as a pupil of Capital School, a public primary school in Kaduna.

The governor said the decision to enroll his son in a public school, contrary to practice by his peers who send their children to expensive private schools in Nigeria and abroad was in fulfillment of a promise he made in 2017.

He also said the decision demonstrates strong commitment of his government to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.

Writing on his tweeter handle @elrufai, the Governor said, On 28 Dec 2017, Malam Nasir @elrufai stated that “I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace.”

“Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai has today enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School

Reforming the Education sector in Kaduna is a continuing struggle against decades of neglect. But the
@elrufai govt has a strong commitment to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.

Governor El-Rufai fill form for registration of his son

 

