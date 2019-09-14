Just in: Gov. Abiodun wins at the tribunal

Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:01 pm


Prince Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu has ruled that Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of APM failed to prove allegations in his petition that Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress was not validly elected as the governor of Ogun State in the 2019 general election.

The tribunal therefore dismissed the petition of the APM candidate in a ruling delivered on Saturday.

The Tribunal had earlier ruled that the issue of information about academic qualification in Abiodun sworn affidavit had been laid to rest by the Appeal court, and so, petitioner can’t be allowed to resurrect or open same matter at the

Tribunal since the Appellate court had deemed it “statue barred.”

The Tribunal noted it would stand by the decision of the Appellate court, adding that the Petitioner also filed the application challenging Abiodun’s qualification outside the window of time allowed.

Details later

