Just in: Nigeria recalls Ambassador from South Africa

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:34 pm
Nigeria has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa in protest against xenophobic attacks against its citizens.
Nigeria has also joined the ranks of countries which pulled out of the World Economic Summit in South Africa over attacks on citizens, business interests and property of foreigners in the former apartheid enclave.
Nigeria is also demanding compensation for its citizens who suffered in the xenophobic attacks, the News Agency of Nigeria reported, quoting a “presidential source.”
Details later…
