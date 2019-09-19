Just in: Police confirm arrest of notorious P/Harcourt serial killer

Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:40 pm


CP Daura, the Rivers State  Commissioner of Police while interrogating the suspect in his office today 19th September 2019.

The Police on Thursday evening confirmed the arrest Gracious David West, the suspect believed to be behind serial killings of young ladies in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt, the Police said on its twitter handle.

According to the police, the suspect has since made useful statements.

Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019.

 

 

 

 

