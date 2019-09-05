Just in: South Africa embassy closed in Nigeria

Just in: South Africa embassy closed in Nigeria

Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:48 am


South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa has temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria following the ongoing xenophobic crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor told Reuters.

She said South Africa was in constant contact with Nigerian authorities to try to restore calm, adding there is no provision in local law for compensation for damage caused in the attacks.
“There is an Afrophobia we are sensing that exists, there is resentment and we need to address that,” Pandor said on the sidelines of a continental economic conference in Cape Town.
(Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma
    18 mins ago

    Culture, veritable tool for peace, sustainable development – Minister
    31 mins ago

    Mosque demolition: Muslim community appeals judgment on land ownership
    55 mins ago

    AMCON drags late Agagu’s son, wife to court over N32m debt
    1 hour ago

    Indonesia restores internet in Papua
    2 hours ago

    EU Commission approves petitions on corruption, bees, climate
    2 hours ago

    U.S. offers $15m for information on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s finances
    2 hours ago

    In Pictures/Video: Nigerians create jokes about xenophobic attacks in South Africa