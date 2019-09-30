Kalawa, Jigawa community where pupils trek 24km daily to school begs for help

Monday, September 30, 2019 7:32 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

In Kalawa village of Jigawa State, pupils trek some 24km every day to and from school. Residents of the village in Ringim Local Government  have therefore renewed their appeal to government for the construction of a primary school in the community to ease the hardship of pupils.

The community is also asking Gov. Muhammad Badaru to construct a clinic in the area to enable them access quality healthcare.

The intervention will also improve enrolment of children, especially the girl-child, a member of the community, Malam Haladu Wanzan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Kalawa is about 50 kilometres from Ringim, the local  government headquarters, and has about 10,000 residents but has no primary school or clinic.

According to Wanzan, the closest primary school to the village is about 12 kilometers away while the clinic is located nine kilometres away in another village.

He said that the distance was affecting the retention children in school while access to health care especially for women and children was very low.

“We don’t have a single clinic, in our village, each time we are sick, we walk to far places to seek for medication,” Wanzan added.

