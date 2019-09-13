Kano police arrest notorious rustlers, over 1,000 cows, ammunition

The Police in Kano on Friday said that it arrested three notorious rustlers ifor stealing 1,000 cows in Falgore Forest, Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, in a statement said that the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of Operation Puff-Adder in collaboration with members of Miyetti Allah in Falgore Forest using community policing tools and arrested the suspects.

He said the suspects are Sa’idu Abdullahi,23,o f Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Lawan Mohammad,25, of Damau Village,Kaduna and Suleman Abdullahi,30, of Damau Village Kaduna State.

”The suspects confessed to their crimes and led Puff-Adder Operatives to various locations within the forest were more than 1,000 cows were recovered.

“Two AK47 Rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunition, Three Pump Action Rifles with 22 live cartridges, Two Military Camouflage Uniforms and four cell phones were also recovered,” the police said.

Iliyasu said that efforts are being made to track down and arrest all remnants of the syndicate who are at large.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his continued encouragement and guidance to officers and men of the Nigeria Police in-line with the directives and principles of the veritable Anti-Crime machine of Operation Puff-Adder. .