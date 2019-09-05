Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls: INEC says no late submission will be entertained

Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:33 pm


Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday in Abuja that it would not entertain late submission of candidates’ names for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa.
 
Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, gave the warning in a statement he issued after the commission’s weekly meeting.
Okoye enjoined all political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timeline for the states election, recalling that INEC, on May 16, released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the polls.
The INEC official reminded political parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates,  that Sept. 5 was the last day for the conduct of that exercise, while Sept. 9 was the last date for the submission of nominated candidates.
“We enjoin all political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” he warned.
 
Okoye said that INEC would receive the nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, adding that  all nominations must be received latest by 6 p.m. on Sept. 9.
“All political parties that conducted party primaries should submit to the commission on or before Sept. 8, the names of their Liaison Officers, who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party.
“iNEC shall publish the names and votes scored by all candidates that participated in the party primaries monitored by our officials in the two states,” he added.

