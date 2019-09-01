Kogi Governorship: Adamawa Governor heads Kogi PDP Congress Committee

Kogi Governorship: Adamawa Governor heads Kogi PDP Congress Committee

Sunday, September 1, 2019 9:26 am


Fintiri: Adamawa State Governor

The National Working Committee, NWC of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has appointed members  of an Electoral Committee to conduct Kogi State Governorship Primary Election slated for Tuesday, 3rd September. The 5-member Committee is headed by Adamawa State Governor Ahmed Fintiri while Eyitayo Jegede SAN will serve as Secretary.

This is revealed in a letter to the committee members signed by the party’s Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu. Thirteen aspirants are in the race for the party ticket.

The letter is reproduced below:

KOGI STATE GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY ELECTION:

SPECIAL STATE CONGRESS (Candidate Nomination)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party (PDP) has approved your Nomination to serve on the ELECTORAL COMMITTEE for the KOGI STATE PARTY CONGRESS, for the purpose of electing our Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election.

COMPOSITION:

1. H.E. Rt. Hon. Ahmed Fintiri (Chairman)
2. H.E. Sen. Biodun Olujimi (Member)
3. Chief Ejiofor Onyia (Member)
4. Hon. Richard Olieh (Member)
5. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN (Secretary)

The Exercise is scheduled for Tuesday September 03, 2019 at Lokoja, Kogi.

Respectfully Yours

Col Austin Akobundu (rtd).
National Organising Secretary

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Ogun Govt to give loans ‘directly’ to women entrepreneurs
    44 mins ago

    The ghost of Ayatollah Khomeini
    3 hours ago

    CAN to FG: Immediately suspend and abbrogate RUGA settlement
    3 hours ago

    Kyari debunks reports of pipeline explosion
    4 hours ago

    Boko Haram: FG promises improved welfare for Armed Forces
    4 hours ago

    Drama ln Church: Bride Collapses, As Ex Lover Sacks Wedding
    4 hours ago

    Insurgency: Buratai boosts troop’s confidence with visit to victims
    5 hours ago

    More men commit suicide than women – Neuropsychiatrist