Kogi Governorship: Adamawa Governor heads Kogi PDP Congress Committee

The National Working Committee, NWC of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has appointed members of an Electoral Committee to conduct Kogi State Governorship Primary Election slated for Tuesday, 3rd September. The 5-member Committee is headed by Adamawa State Governor Ahmed Fintiri while Eyitayo Jegede SAN will serve as Secretary.

This is revealed in a letter to the committee members signed by the party’s Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu. Thirteen aspirants are in the race for the party ticket.

The letter is reproduced below: