Kogi Guber: At last Musa Wada picks PDP ticket

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 7:13 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party has finally announced Engr Musa Wada as the winner of its just concluded governorship primaries.

Engr. Wada polled a total of 748 votes to defeat close rival Abubakar Ibrahim, who scored 710 votes

Announcing the result, Gov. Ahmed Finitri, who was the Chief returning officer said the result was arrived at after the collation of the total result.

Recall that the primaries was at the early hours of today brought to an end following the invasion of the venue by unknown gunmen.

