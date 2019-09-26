Kogi Guber: No plan to step down – Bamaiyi

Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:34 am


INEC Election Ballot Box

Ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi, Mr Umar Bamaiyi of the All Blending Party (ABP) says he has no plan to step down for any candidates contesting the election.

Bamaiyi stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State on Thursday.

According to Bamaiyi, he will not be intimidated by moneybag politicians to jettison his governorship ambition or support the PDP candidate as reported by some sections of the media.

Bamaiyi said the mandate he was pursuing was sacrosanct to the development of the state, as such reports of his adoption of a consensus candidate was untrue.

He said there was no plan or any arrangement for him to step down for any candidate, advising that such report should be disregarded.

“I have a passion to fix Kogi, which has been there since I was younger. I am working on how this state can achieve the desired greatness.

“I am propelled by the appalling situation of this state that in spite of its abundance, we are yet to achieve anything; the older generation has failed the state.

“I am aware of some governorship candidates stepping down or the coalition of political parties having a consensus candidate. I won’t step down for anybody, because we don’t have anything in common.

“We are in the injury time before the election, so no stepping down. I am not scared, my desire to fix Kogi was the driving point of my governorship ambition,’’ Bamaiyi stressed.

