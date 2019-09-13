Kogi guber poll: INEC clears Bello, Wada, Akpoti, 48 others (full list)

Kogi guber poll: INEC clears Bello, Wada, Akpoti, 48 others (full list)

Friday, September 13, 2019 7:25 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 51 candidates and their deputies to contest the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The names of the cleared candidates and their details were on Friday made public in Lokoja by the INEC.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of those cleared as governorship candidates are women while the rest are men.

It was also observed that seven women were cleared to contest the election as deputy governors.

Those cleared to contest the election include the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mrs Justina Abanida of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also given the nod to contest the governorship election are Miss Natadha Akppti of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Itodo of ZLP, Mr Idris Abegunde of NNPP, Mr Abu Omogani, UPC, Abdulahi Mohammed, Accord Party, Mr Abdulmalik Mohammed, HDP , Mr Shaibu Sani Teidi, YDP and Me Dele Bello-Williams of the GDPN.

Others are Mr Umar Zekeri ABP, Mr Chinga David, YPP, Mr Ndako Tanko, ADP, Mr Kabir Abdulwasiu, AAC, Mr Abdulhamid Yusuf, AAP, Mrs Anne Oluwaseun , DPC, Mr Danjuma Mohammed, MRDD, Mr Mohammed Dangana, NCP, Mr Alonge Methusela, Mega Party, Mr Niyi Ejibunu, AGAP, Mr Abdulrazak Emeje, UDP, and Mr Godwin Atawodi, DA.

Me Ephraim Medupin, AD, Mr Musa Sadiq, APP, Mr Victor Akubo, UPP, Mrs Harirat Yakibu, LP, Mr Alfa Oboy, JMPP, Mr Atiku Isah, ANP, Mr Ayodele Ajibola, PRP, , Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, APGA, Mr Samuel Abolarin, ASD, Mr Okpanachi Nichol, KOWA, Rev. Moses Dridu, PPN, Mr Ikwueje Samuel, PDC, and Mr Jimoh Yusuf, MAJA, were also cleared for the election.

The INEC also cleared Mr Orugun Emmanuel of ANRP, Mrs Grace Adepoju, MMN, Mr Idris Isah, CAP, Mr Sule Daniel, SNG, , Mr Mohammed Aliu, NPC, Mr Noah Abiodun, PPA, Mr Obagaye Raphael, BNPP, Mr Yisuf Dantale, APM, Mr Usman Imam, DP, Mr Victor Akubo, GPN, Mr Ukuwonu Joseph, PPN, Mr Elegbe Amos, PDC, Mr Usman Salifu, ANDP and Mr Yusuf Nagari of APA.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Oyo ALGON to Makinde: Governance beyond rhetorics, media hype
    53 mins ago

    Trading sustain positive outlook, up by 1.28%
    58 mins ago

    Buhari challenges APC leadership, governors on survival of APC
    1 hour ago

    52 candidates set to participate in Bayelsa gov election — INEC
    1 hour ago

    Ekiti govt. delegation visits families of slain FUOYE students
    1 hour ago

    14-yr-old wins MTN kiddies hackathon app competition
    3 hours ago

    How I received news of my victory at tribunal – President Buhari
    4 hours ago

    Street protest can’t change our leaders – CharlyBoy