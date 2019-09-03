Kogi guber: Uncertainty over withdrawal of aspirants as PDP Primary begins

Voting has commenced in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primary for the election of a candidate for the November 16th Governorship poll in Kogi State The exercise is taking place at the Olympic sized Confluence Stadium., In Lokoja the state capital.

13 Aspirants are jostling for the party ticket where about 2,400 delegates have gathered to exercise their voting right. The aspirants include former governor Capt. Idris Wada, his brother Engr Musa Wada, Senator Dino Melaiye and Abubakar Ivrahim, son of former Governir Ibrahim Idris.

Earlier in the reports went round that Seven of the Aspirants had stepped down for Capt. Wada. An elder-statesman from Kogi East and former Minister Arch. Gabriel Adukwu confirmed the development to journalists.

However shortly before voting commenced, one of those who allegedly withdrew, Dr. Victor Adoji debunjed the report. In a statement, Adoji assured his supporters that remains in the race and have no intention of stepping down for anyone.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmed Fintiri is head of the Electoral Committee on the Kogi PDP primary election.