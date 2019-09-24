Kogi PDP Crisis: Abubakar Ibrahim declines role in campaign council

The post primary crisis rocking the oppodition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi State is yet to abate. A major contender for the party’s governorship ticket, for the forthcoming November governorship election, Abubakar Ibrahim, says he should be counted out of the party’s governorship campaign council.

Abubakar who was first runner up in the controversial primary has persistently laid claim to victory in the September 3 exercise and filed a suit to challenge it’s outcome. The party however overlooked the action when it listed the aggrieved politician earlier today as a member of it’s campaign council.

In reaction, Abubakar promptly issued a statement to reject his nomination to the council citing “the unresolved issues following the party’s governorship primaries,”

While insisted on his membership of the party but enphasised that he was opting out of the campaigns for the above reasons. He wished the party well in its undertaken.