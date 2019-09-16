Kogi PDP Crisis: Abubakar Ibrahim goes to court to retrieve ‘stolen’ ticket

Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, major contender for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship ticket has filed a suit at the Lokoja High Court seeking the nullification of the PDP governorship primaries and asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to stop forthwith the recognition of Engr Musa Wada as the party’s flag bearer.

Abubakar Ibrahim who was at the Lokoja High Court to sign the necessary papers, says he is the rightful owner of the PDP governorship ticket.

Accompanied by Otaru Roland Otaru, SAN, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim says he won the 3rd September, 2019 PDP governorship primaries, and is seeking the court to help return his mandate.

It will be recalled that Abubakar polled 710 votes second only to Musa Wada who polled 748 votes in the Sept 3rd Primary election of the party. The process had been smooth until about 1:45am when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue and disrupted it.

A date is yet to be fixed for the mention and commencement of the matter.