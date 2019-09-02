Kogi PDP Primaries: Aspirant denies stepping down from race

A frontline aspirant for Kogi State governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris has refuted reports going round social media that he has stepped down from the race.

Abubakar, son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, spoke through his campaign office in a press statement.

Rumour spread through the social media in the past 24 hours that the former governor’s son has stepped down for another aspirant, Engr. Musa Wada, ahead of the Tuesday Primary election.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim Campaign Organization has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the frontline aspirant has stepped down for Engr. Musa Wada in the fast approaching Kogi State PDP Governorship Primary, slated for tomorrow, 3 September. The report was first used by a little known online blogger, High Society Magazine, without attributing it to any source whatsoever.

“The campaign office wishes to state categorically that the report is satanic and absolutely untrue. It is the imagination of the writer and his sponsors. It should therefore be disregarded and treated for what it is, fake news. Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim is in the race for the PDP ticket, to win. He has neither stepped down from the contest, nor will he ever do so for anybody.

“The frontline aspirant has reiterated that he is not in the race for personal agradisement or selfish reasons, but in the public interest. He has no reasons to trade his desire for good government in our dear state for any accursed deal with any aspirant, now or in the future.

“The report is mischievous and intended to mislead unsuspected members of the public. As the sponsors have failed in their desperation, we call on our respected delegates to also make them fail in their aspiration.”