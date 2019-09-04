Kogi PDP primary election: Fintiri in crucial meeting with aspirants

Kogi PDP primary election: Fintiri in crucial meeting with aspirants

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:37 pm


Fintiri: Adamawa State Governor

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP Electoral Committee for the conduct of Kogi State Governorship Primary is currently in a meeting with aspirants in the inconclusive election. The committee is headed by Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The exercise was aborted last night when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue shooting sporadically into the air and making those present to scamper to safety. Sorting and counting were more than half way completed, when the exercise was derauled. Since the pandemonium in which at least one life was lost, there have uncertainty over it’s final outcome.

The committee however called for a meeting which commenced about 10.am. As at the time of filling this report the meeting is still on going at a secret location.

TheNews gathered that the meeting may resolve to continue with the sorting and counting from where it stopped at night.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Attack on Kogi primary further unites aspirants, says PDP
    59 mins ago

    U.S. fines google $170m for YouTube collecting data on children
    1 hour ago

    Police arraign 2 domestic workers for stealing employer’s N50m jewellery
    1 hour ago

    Kogi PDP gov pry: One feared dead, many injured
    2 hours ago

    Ways South African Authorities Caused the Xenophobic Attacks
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria recalls Ambassador from South Africa
    4 hours ago

    MTN offices in P/ Harcourt over shut over fears of mob attack
    4 hours ago

    Tension as angry mobs target Shoprite, MTN others in Abuja