Kogi PDP primary election: Fintiri in crucial meeting with aspirants

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP Electoral Committee for the conduct of Kogi State Governorship Primary is currently in a meeting with aspirants in the inconclusive election. The committee is headed by Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The exercise was aborted last night when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue shooting sporadically into the air and making those present to scamper to safety. Sorting and counting were more than half way completed, when the exercise was derauled. Since the pandemonium in which at least one life was lost, there have uncertainty over it’s final outcome.

The committee however called for a meeting which commenced about 10.am. As at the time of filling this report the meeting is still on going at a secret location.

TheNews gathered that the meeting may resolve to continue with the sorting and counting from where it stopped at night.