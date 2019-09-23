Kogi West PDP stakeholders endorse Wada/Aro ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi West stakeholders, on Monday endorsed the joint ticket of Musa Wada and Samuel Aro, as their choice for the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders, including party leaders, women and youth representatives, endorsed the ticket at a meeting of Kogi West PDP, chaired by the party’s zonal chairman, Sam Abenemi, in Lokoja.

The stakeholders at the occasion termed, “Confidence Building Meeting”, held that the party had won and lost elections, and learnt a lot of lessons.

They maintained that the party must address grievances arising from the party primary and as well as embark on reconciliation of aggrieved members.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, in his remarks urged all stakeholders of the party to put aside grievances arising from the primary election.

Ologbondiyan urged them to form a formidable team, to ensure victory for the party and its flag bearer in the forthcoming election.

He said, “Our party will not form a government of a few, whose responsibility will be to loot the state dry.

“When PDP governed the state, the economy was in good hands, workers and teachers built houses but reverse is the case now, ” he said.

He said the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, was committed to the reconciliation process aimed at bringing all aggrieved party members on board, ahead of the election.

“Secondus said I should tell this house that the party will run on reconciliation and we have started. In PDP, we are sure and confident, we will achieve that unity.

“Let us take this message back to our polling units, that the people have the responsibility to rescue themselves, ” he said.

In his remarks, Sam Bamidele Aro, running mate to Musa Wada, thanked the party’s stakeholders for the endorsement and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

“I assure you that I will be a good ambassador of Kogi West. I will not disappoint you. There is nothing for you to get at the other side. They will only give you promises and at the end, you will get nothing,” Wanda said.

NAN reports that prominent among those present at the meeting include: a former Deputy Governor Yomi Awoniyi, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Prince Olusola Akanmode.

Others are: PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; a former member of House of Representatives, Sola Ojo and top party leaders from the West Senatorial District of the state.