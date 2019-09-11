Kwara govt. conducts competency test for Principals, VPs

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:52 pm


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

A total of 173 Principals and 93 Vice Principals sat for a competency test organised on Wednesday in Ilorin by the Kwara government.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara Teaching Service Commission (TSC), Mr Bayo Onimago, confirmed the figure at the venue of the test held at St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin.

He said the test was to ensure that qualified personnel were deployed to improve the education standard in the state’s public schools.

According to him, the records of the participants were properly checked before being invited to write the test, adding that the exercise would now be annual.

“Every participant present has been properly screened and scrutinised. They all have professional educational qualifications before being invited.

“The Principals must have attained Level 16 while the Vice Principals must attain Level 15. We based the invitation on merit and not who you know.

“We want an improved system of education. We want to revolutionise education under the new administration,” he said.

The permanent secretary also advised the participants to be focused and be exemplary leaders to their teachers and students in their daily activities.

He said Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq had released funds for the purchase of instructional materials for schools which would be distributed before resumption for new academic session.

“We have everything ready to be distributed before the new academic session. Chalk, Desk top, Scheme of work, Science kits, Mathematical kits and other important materials will soon go round,” he said.

Mr Rufus Agunbiade, one of the participants and Principal of Asa Local Government Commercial Secondary School, described the exercise as the first of its kind.

“The test is good and will bring out the best in us. Merit is the watch word and not connection or ethnicity,” he said.

Mr Yusuf Ayinla, another participant and Vice Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Alore, said the test would boost the morale of teachers to upgrade themselves.

“It is a progressive arrangement that will really improve the quality of education in Kwara and produce quality principals, ” he said

