Kwara Govt. to commence medical screening for civil servants

The Kwara Government on Tuesday said that it would commence medical outreach for its civil servants across the 16 local government areas of the state from Sept.5.

The Director of Public Health in the State Ministry of Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, said this in Ilorin.

He said the development was as a result of Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRasak’s release of N232m counterpart funds for primary health care, health insurance and children nutrition in the state.

He said that the sum of N1,432, 200 out of the sum had been released for the medical outreach for the state’s civil servants.

Fakoyode said that the screening would commence on Sept. 5 with the screening of the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Susan Oluwole.

He said that the screening which would be conducted by the unit would be done for all the state work force free of charge.

He added that the exercise was part of the core functions of the unit.

He, however, said that because of lack of resources, the unit had not been able to do in in the recent past.

Fakayode observed that Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRasak-led administration had been releasing funds for the take off of the screening since he assumed office.

Earlier, Dr Ajao Shuaibu, the Deputy Director, Occupational Health Unit of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, commended the present administration for the proposed medical screening of the state workforce.

He said that would translate into the state having a healthy workforce that would always be a productive workforce.

He explained that building a healthy workforce was a panacea to increase productivity in the civil service.

Shuaibu said that the unit would continue to ensure that the civil servants keep their work places tidy, maintain safe conditions and monitor occupational hazards and diseases for actions.