Kwara legislature calls for revocation of Saraki’s house

Kwara legislature calls for revocation of Saraki’s house

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 5:03 pm


Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of the state to declare as void the acquisition, appropriation and conversion of residence of the late Dr Olusola Saraki.

The property with Survey No KWG927 and LAN/G-2071 is situated on Ilofa Road, GRA, llorin.

The property which has been in existence for several years is popularly known as ”Ile Arugbo”

The Assembly made the call after considering the report of its Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development on the property.

The report was presented by the chairman of the committee, Mr Felix Awodiji (APC, Ifelodun)

The Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu while reading the resolution of the Assembly, said that the property belongs to the state government and should be revoked.

The resolutions equally called for revocation of the land for development of the state and the use for the purpose it was originally meant.

The Assembly made a similar call on July 23 to revoke government chalet sold to the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki in GRA in llorin.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Bayelsa guber primaries: Court declines to stop Dickson’s delegates
    9 mins ago

    Why there is increased attacks on Nigerians in S/Africa – Mission
    28 mins ago

    HDP Presidential Candidate, Owuru, wanted for fraud, says EFCC
    34 mins ago

    Kwara Govt. to commence medical screening for civil servants
    44 mins ago

    Attacks On Nigerians Reckless- Osinbajo
    1 hour ago

    Boko Haram: Army redefines counterinsurgency operations
    2 hours ago

    FRSC to deworm primary school pupils in Plateau
    2 hours ago

    Defamatory Mugshot: Lawyer insists on public apology from EFCC