Kwara restates commitment to tackle flooding

The Kwara state government has restated its commitment to tackle the issue of perennial flooding in some parts of the state.

Its Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi gave the assurance in Ilorin on Thursday during an on-the-spot assessment of debris evacuation on Asa River.

The deputy governor, who also visited some areas affected by flood along Coca Cola road, said the government’s commitment in tackling flooding was to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

Alabi advised members of the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the drainage and water ways.

He said that dumping refuse on water channels blocked the free flow of water and led to flooding in some areas.

Also speaking, Mr Waheed Yakubu, Director of the State Fire Service, decried the unhealthy environmental attitude of some members of the public.

He said that officers of the service had remained committed in the cleaning of the debris that blocked free flow of river water, particularly at the Unity Bridge area.