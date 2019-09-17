Lady dies as car plunges into river P/Harcourt

…Male Drivers survives

… Julius Berger’s Crane recovers Car

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The remains of a lady who was inside a Camry saloon car which plunged off Nkpogu bridge into a river besides the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas road, Port Harcourt at about 9 pm on Monday evening has been recovered.

The ill-fated car and the female passenger trapped in it was pulled out of the river with a crane belonging to Julius Berger on Tuesday morning.

Though the driver of the car survived the accident, the actual cause of the accident was not immediately known.

However, an eyewitnesses around the area said that the vision of the driver may have been blurred by smokey truck directly front him and that the driver may have plunged into the rivers in a desperate attempt to steer off the truck. unidentified Driver was able to swim to safety but the female occupant drowned.

Before the rescue operation,the accident scene was condoned off and traffic diverted back to Amadi Flats, Rainbow Town in Trans Amadi through Nkpogu bridge.

As expected,the rescue operation attracted a huge spectacle as onlookers who gathered to catch a glimpse as the crane recovered the ill-fated car.

The Driver was said to be in an undisclosed hospital for medical attention while body of female occupant has been deposited at the morgue.