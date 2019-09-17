Lady dies as car plunges into river P/Harcourt

Lady dies as car plunges into river P/Harcourt

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:49 pm


The ill-fated car with a female passenger trapped in it was pulled out by Julius Berger Crane

…Male Drivers survives

… Julius Berger’s Crane recovers Car

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The remains of a lady who was inside a Camry saloon car which plunged off Nkpogu bridge into a river besides the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas road, Port Harcourt at about 9 pm on Monday evening has been recovered.

The ill-fated car and the female passenger trapped in it was pulled out of the river with a crane belonging to Julius Berger on Tuesday morning.

Though the driver of the car survived the accident, the actual cause of the accident was not immediately known.

However, an eyewitnesses around the area said that the vision of the driver may have been blurred by smokey truck  directly front him and that the driver may have plunged into the rivers in a desperate attempt to steer off the truck.   unidentified Driver was able to swim to safety but the female occupant drowned.

Before the rescue operation,the accident scene was condoned off and traffic diverted back to Amadi Flats, Rainbow Town in Trans Amadi through Nkpogu bridge.

As expected,the rescue operation attracted a huge spectacle as onlookers who gathered to catch a glimpse as the crane recovered the ill-fated car.

The Driver was said to be in an undisclosed hospital for medical attention while body of female occupant has been deposited at the morgue.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Three clerics in police net for fraud, serial rape in Ogun
    57 mins ago

    Osinbajo constitutes task force for recovery of N5trn AMCON debt
    1 hour ago

    Woman arrested for killing ‘hubby’ over daughter’s birthday party
    1 hour ago

    Police arrest notorious armed robbers, cop killers in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    PSC empowered to appoint, promote police officers, Buhari declares
    2 hours ago

    Court remands man for defiling 14-year,-old girl
    2 hours ago

    Benue to conduct LG poll on Nov. 30
    2 hours ago

    South Africa grants landing permit to Air Peace — Mission