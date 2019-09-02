Lalong swears in SSG,, Chief of Staff, says commissioners list ready

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday said that his list of commissioners was ready for submission to the State House of Assembly for screening.

Lalong disclosed this while swearing in the newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Noel Donjur.

He said as governor of the state, he was taking full responsibility of whoever would be appointed in the last lap of his administration.

“I did experiments before; at one time when I was making appointments, I asked people to nominate.

“Another time I asked the party to generate the list and bring it, I received several petitions, people were saying that they were not consulted.

“Gentlemen this time I am ready, I am responsible for everything.

“I have finished with appointment of the SGS and the Chief of Staff but some people are still lobbying for post of commissioners.

“Those lobbying for post of commissioners please save your breath the list is ready,” he stated.

The governor said that after five years on the saddle, he knew who would drive the vision of his adminstration.

According to him, he was with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly three days ago and that the speaker told him that people were complaining about the delay in the appointment of commissioners.

“I told him I am not delaying, the list is ready and I asked him whether I should give him but he said no, that he was going for a conference and promised to receive it when he returns.

‘The list has taken care of all interests; the women are well represented, the disabled, the youths are also included,” he assured.

Lalong said that the task before the administration was huge and a burden he and the appointees must discharge with sincerity, integrity, vision and dignity.

He congratulated the appointees for being chosen out of the millions of Plateau citizens to serve the state.

He told them to consider their appointments as a rare opportunity to justify their calling; by doing everything possible to add value to the governance of the state in a way that would impact on all parts of the state.

Prof. Atu on behalf of his colleague, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

The SGS said that they were humbled by their appointments and pledged to do their best in the service of the state.